Advisers may discuss whether president has capacity to continue if he sticks to his statement: Asif Nazrul

The statement of President Mohammed Shahabuddin about the resignation letter of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the student-people movement is a “lie”, said law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul.

He further said this was akin to violating his oath as president. The advisers of the interim government may discuss whether he has the capacity to remain as the president if sticks to his statement.

Asif Nazrul was speaking to the newspersons at his secretariat office on Monday afternoon.