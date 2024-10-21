Advisers may discuss whether president has capacity to continue if he sticks to his statement: Asif Nazrul
The statement of President Mohammed Shahabuddin about the resignation letter of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the student-people movement is a “lie”, said law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul.
He further said this was akin to violating his oath as president. The advisers of the interim government may discuss whether he has the capacity to remain as the president if sticks to his statement.
Asif Nazrul was speaking to the newspersons at his secretariat office on Monday afternoon.
The newspersons asked the law adviser questions after an investigative report of Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.
He said, “The president said that he did not receive the resignation letter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. This is a lie and akin to violating his oath of office. This is because he himself, with the chiefs of the three services behind him, in his address to the nation at 11:20 pm on 5 August said the former prime minister submitted her resignation letter to him and he received the letter.”
The law adviser informed the media that the president asked for the opinions of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in the wake of the situation.
He said the query was made as per the section 106 of the constitution. Following this the then chief justice and other justices gave their opinion. The first sentence of the opinion is - as the prime minister has resigned due to the emergent situation of the country … It was followed by other sentences, including the president dissolved parliament and so on.
Asif Nazrul further said this reference contains the signatures of the chief justice and all other justices of the Appellate Division.
