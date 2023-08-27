11 more dengue patients die, 2327 hospitalised in 24hrs

The DGHS stated that in the last 24 hours (from 8:00am Saturday to 8:00am Sunday), 8 people have died in different hospitals of Dhaka and three died in hospitals outside of Dhaka.

Of the 2327 admitted to hospitals, 920 were in Dhaka and 1407 outside the capital.

So far this year, a total of 114,511 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals – 54,409 in Dhaka and 60,102 outside the capital.

The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022. A total of 204 people died from dengue in July and 297 this month. Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.