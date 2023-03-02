No country should be deprived of its due share on nature: Momen

The foreign minister also underlined the need for promoting “Peace of Culture” across the nations as well as the region for shared prosperity.

“We have been promoting “Culture of Peace” across nations. The basic element of “Culture of Peace” is to inculcate a mind-set of tolerance, a mind-set of respect towards others, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, colour, background or race,” he said.

Momen said, “If we can develop such mind-set by stopping venom of hatred towards others, we can hope to have sustainable peace and stability across nations, leading to end of violence, wars, and terrorism in nations and regions”.

He said Bangladesh has been following a policy of shared prosperity as a vision for the friendly neighbours of South Asia. “Guided by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are advocating for inclusive development in the region through promotion of culture of peace along with other driving forces”.

Referring to Bangladesh-India relations, he said Bangladesh-India relationship is multifaceted and multidimensional and the bilateral ties ever-growing and continues to expand.

He said, “We inherited principles from the document for Bangladesh’s foreign policy with due importance on promotion of regional amity, international peace, security and solidarity, mutual respect for national sovereignty and equality”.

Momen said in our constitutional framework, caste or religious identity could never divert our core value of secularism. We have been able to protect the rights of all religion and ethnic minorities as we believe-communal harmony is the prerequisite to a stable Bangladesh, he added.