High Court’s full verdict released, upholding death of 20, life term for 5

Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department of the BUET, was beaten to death by activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (now banned), at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 6 October in 2019, allegedly over a Facebook post regarding water-sharing issues between Bangladesh and India.

Abrar was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of 7 October 2016 after he was taken to room No-2011 of the dormitory around 8:00pm on 6 October and beaten mercilessly.

On 7 October, Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with the Chawkbazar police station in the capital.

On 13 November 2019, Detective Branch (DB) inspector and investigation officer of the case submitted the charge sheet against 25. Later, on 15 September 2020, the court framed charges against the accused.

The charge sheet said, "On suspicion of his being a Chhatra Shibir activist, and raising false, fabricated and baseless allegations, the accused mercilessly beat Abrar to death."