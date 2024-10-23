Tk 180m gaming platform shut down in just 2 years

The gaming platform named “Hasina and Friends”, which was created for children and adolescents at the cost Tk 183.5 million, disappeared from the internet within just two years.

Multiple sources said more than six times the budget was spent solely on the web portal.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division floated separate tenders for the web portal and 12 interactive gaming applications.

On the birthday of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the platform was launched at a lavish ceremony on 28 September 2022.

Sources at the ICT Division said a tender for the project “Skill Development for Mobile Games and Applications (2nd Revision)” for developing “Hasina and Friends” (12 games) was issued on 3 March 2021.