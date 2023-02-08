Institutes with zero passed students go up to 50 from 5

The number of education institutes without any passed students in the 2022 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams is 50, which is 10 times more than the previous year.

The results of last year’s HSC and equivalent exams were published on Wednesday.

At noon, education minister Dipu Moni spoke in detail about the results at a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.