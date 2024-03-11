Banani's Pinewood, Nawabi Cuisine and Turkish Bazaar restaurants fined Tk 300,000

A spot visit saw a three-storey residential building at plot 48-E. There were houses on the ground floor of the building. On the first floor was a restaurant Pinewood and on the second floor another restaurant, Tajine Nawabi Cuisine. On the rooftop, the restaurant also had space to dine as well as its kitchen.

Next door to these establishments stands another building on plot 50. Turkish Bazaar and Restaurant is housed on the ground floor of the building. The officials of this establishment, upon seeing the mobile court, turned off the lights and left the place.

City Corporation officials said, there is no permission for commercial use of the building. In no way can a restaurant be opened here. As it was a residential building, they didn't even apply to the fire service for clearance. And the trade licence from Dhaka City Corporation which they showed has a different address. It was the same for Turkish Bazaar and Restaurant too.