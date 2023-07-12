Transport workers call off indefinite strike in Sylhet

The Sylhet District Bus-Minibus Workers' Union has cancelled the indefinite strike just six hours after its announcement, following assurances from the authorities. The organisation's president, Mainul Islam, confirmed the decision after a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet on Tuesday evening, UNB reports.

Initially, the strike was scheduled to commence at 6:00 am on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of bus movement disruptions on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway. However, upon receiving assurances from Sylhet deputy commissioner Md Mujibur Rahman, the District Bus-Minibus Workers' Union decided to withdraw the strike.