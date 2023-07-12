Transport workers call off indefinite strike in Sylhet

The Sylhet District Bus-Minibus Workers' Union has cancelled the indefinite strike just six hours after its announcement, following assurances from the authorities. The organisation's president, Mainul Islam, confirmed the decision after a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet on Tuesday evening, UNB reports.
Initially, the strike was scheduled to commence at 6:00 am on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of bus movement disruptions on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway. However, upon receiving assurances from Sylhet deputy commissioner Md Mujibur Rahman, the District Bus-Minibus Workers' Union decided to withdraw the strike.
The workers were satisfied with the assurances made by the authorities, and as a result, they decided to call off the transportation strike.
Earlier in the day, the transport workers said the strike was called to demand smooth movement of buses on the Sylhet-Tamabil road and the arrest of Jaintapur Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League President Kamal Ahmed.
According to sources, five people were killed in a collision between a bus and an easy bike in the Darvast area of Jaintapur upazila on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway on Friday night.
In a meeting convened by the “Shalish Samannay Committee” of Greater Jaintia’s 17 Pargana’ in protest against the incident, the demand was made to lay off the unskilled and unlicensed drivers of buses on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway and stop the movement of fitness-free vehicles.
On Saturday, 8 July, some locals led by Jaintapur Upazila Parishad Chairman Kamal Ahmed stayed on the highway and checked the licences of the bus drivers. They seized the vehicles of unlicensed drivers.
The Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union has called for a strike on the Sylhet-Tamabil road on 9 July to protest the incident and demand the arrest of Upazila Parishad Chairman Kamal Ahmed.