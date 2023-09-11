Hasina-Macron bilateral meeting begins

The bilateral meeting between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and French president Emmanuel Macron has begun at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday morning.

Earlier, on his arrival at the PMO at 10:20am, the French president was received by the Bangladesh premier with a flower bouquet. After the bilateral meeting, they will also have a Tete-a-Tete.

A couple of bilateral agreements or Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) are likely to be signed in presence of the two leaders. Later, they will hold a joint press briefing. And, before leaving the PMO, Macron will sign the visitor's book kept there.