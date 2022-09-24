PM Hasina again seeks effective role of UN, global leaders on Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday once again sought help of the United Nations and global leaders for a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis through their safe, sustainable, and dignified return to the Rakhine state in Myanmar.

This is the 6th UN General Assembly session where the Bangladesh prime minister sought help.

Sheikh Hasina also gave utmost importance on dialogue to resolve crises and disputes, urging the world community to stop arms race, war and sanctions for building a peaceful world, reports news agency BSS.

“My urge to the conscience of the world community- stop the arms race, war, and sanctions, ensure food and security of the children; build peace,” she said.

The prime minister made this call while delivering her speech at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York.

“We believe that antagonism like war or economic sanctions, counter-sanctions can never bring good to any nation,” she said, adding “Dialogue is the best way to resolve crises and disputes.”