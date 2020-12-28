1st phase municipal polls held successfully: EC secretary

Referring to media and field-level reports, Md Alamgir said the voter turnout was much better and the election was held peacefully in all places.

Replying to a question, he said the turnout of the voters was 60-80 per cent in the municipalities.

About the electoral violence in Sitakunda and Panchagarh, the EC secretary said the incident of scuffle took place when police asked the people to keep the road clear for the car movement of the returning officer in Panchagarh, while miscreants tried to snatched EVM monitor in Sitakunda, but failed. Then the monitor was replaced, he added.

Instruction was already given to file a case against those engaged in Sitakunda incident, he added.