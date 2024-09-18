'The new future that has dawned must be made into a reality'

Then Awami League won a landslide two-third victory in the 2008 election. "That was the slippery slope," remarked Manzoor Hasan, "By force of their majority, the Awami League government changed the constitution. The number of changes they made resulted in state capture of institutions and the civil society space was contained. There was very little freedom for people to express their views."

Coming to 2004, he said that the will of the people needs to be reflected in the new constitution. He spoke of the need to rewrite the constitution and said this required a citizen's consultation process, then a constituent assembly to ratify the new and modern constitution. Once this task was done, only then could there be an election. "If we wait for the next government to change the constitution, there is no guarantee that they will," he said. He marked the priorities as rule of law and the judiciary.

He also said that the judiciary needed to be reformed and the electoral system needed to be reformed.