He said it will first be investigated whether the fall of unexploded mortar shells on the Bangladesh border was an accident or intentional.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stepped up its vigilance along Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban area after two Myanmar mortal shells landed in an area near Tambru under Naikkhangchhari in Bandarban on Sunday afternoon.

Locals got panicked seeing the mortar shells which remained unexploded.