Cyber Security Act to be amended soon: Asif Nazrul

“We should be vocal about these things,” he said.

Asif Nazrul said, the RTI Act was formulated during the tenure of the previous government. AT the same time, many laws were framed by that government to destroy the spirit of the RTI.

“It is not possible to implement any law without fixing the good governance and law and justice. We must be vocal about democracy, voting rights of the people and independence of the judiciary,” he said.

“We will always remain against the bad . . . and will be in favour of the good. I hope that civil society will always uphold this principle and extend cooperation to build a new Bangladesh, emerged from the student-led uprising.”

Badiul Alam said the fascist government has fallen but their ghosts are still active. They are harassing people continuously in many ways, which should be stopped immediately.

Iftekharuzzaman said common people do not want to know the necessary information from any government agency in fear of harassment.

“We have to create such an environment where people will be encouraged to collect information,” he said.