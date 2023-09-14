Prime minister leaves for New York Sunday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave for New York on Sunday to attend the 78th session of the United National General Assembly. She will address the general assembly session on 22 September.
Foreign minister informed the media of the matter at a brief briefing organised at his office Thursday afternoon. The press briefing was organised regarding the prime minister's New York visit.
The foreign minister said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to join a dinner hosted by US president Joe Biden.
Other than the foreign minister, the prime minister will be accompanied on the New York trip by health minister Zahid Maleque, the prime minister's energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed.
The foreign minister said that the key agendas of the UNGA this time were of particular significance for Bangladesh. It is expected that there will be discussions particularly on resolving the prevailing food and energy crisis, unity to tackle financial uncertainties, world peace, multilateralism and effective global initiatives for sustainable development, climate change, women's empowerment, achieving SDG, and so on.
The Rohingya problem and the matter of a permanent and sustainable solution will also be discussed, which will help put pressure on Myanmar for the repatriation of Rohingyas.