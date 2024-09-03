Writ filed seeking probe into ‘RNPP scam’ against Hasina
A writ petition was filed with the High Court Tuesday, pleading for the court’s direction on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to probe allegations against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq of embezzling Tk 600 billion from Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant through Malaysian banks.
Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Bobby Hajjaj filed the petition, referring to reports published by different newspapers.
Confirming the report to newspersons, the petitioner’s lawyer Sahedul Azam said the matter would be mentioned before the High Court division bench of justice AKM Asaduzzaman and justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam for hearing.
Fourteen people including secretaries of power, energy and mineral resources ministry, science and technology ministry, home ministry, ACC chairman, Sheikh Hasina, Joy, Tulip and Tarique Ahmed Siddique were made respondents in the writ.
Different newspapers and channels on 19 August published and broadcast reports of alleged embezzlement of Taka 600 billion from the project by Hasina and her family members.
The reports alleged that Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, which is implementing the Rooppur nuclear power plant project, gave Hasina the opportunity to embezzle the money through Malaysian banks.
Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddique mediated the deal between the two parties.