Writ filed seeking probe into ‘RNPP scam’ against Hasina

A writ petition was filed with the High Court Tuesday, pleading for the court’s direction on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to probe allegations against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq of embezzling Tk 600 billion from Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant through Malaysian banks.

Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Bobby Hajjaj filed the petition, referring to reports published by different newspapers.