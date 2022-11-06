Prothom Alo acts smartly: Mahfuz Anam

Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam has said Prothom Alo is the best newspaper of Bangladesh as the daily is discharging its duty of informing people in the best possible manner.

He said, "Prothom Alo means respects to me."

Mahfuz Anam said these while speaking at an event to mark the 24th anniversary of Prothom Alo at Krishibid Institution Auditorium on Sunday.

The senior journalist said he respects Prothom Alo for three reasons. Firstly, for its editor Matiur Rahman, who is the best editor of Bangladesh and he has been proving it for 24 years. Secondly, Prothom Alo is the best platform for those who want to serve the country, stand by the people and speak the truth. Third reason is Prothom Alo’s good taste and creativity.