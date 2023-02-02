PM Hasina likely to visit India in Sept

She, also the spokesperson of the foreign ministry, said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the summit on the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
The director general also said the Malaysian home minister Saifuddin Ismail will visit Dhaka on a two-day trip on 4 February. During his visit, he is supposed to meet his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Kamal and expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmed.
There is a possibility of discussion between two countries to facilitate the recruitment of workers to Malaysia’s job market, she added.
In another development, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will come to Dhaka on a two-day trip on 14 February to attend a foreign secretary-level meeting.
A senior official of the foreign ministry told Prothom Alo that it will be the first official meeting of Vinay Mohan Kwatra with his Bangladeshi counter Masud Bin Momen after taking the helm of Indian foreign secretary.
That’s why the meeting is likely to be lengthy where several issues -- G20 summit, regional and international affairs -- will be discussed.