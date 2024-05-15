PM Hasina seeks effective population management for sustainable development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wednesday stressed the need for effective population management, considered to be a key determinant for sustainable development.

“For the vast populations around the globe, it is necessary to transform their demographic dividend by ensuring essential education, healthcare, and other fundamental rights,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day event titled “ICPD30 Global Dialogue on Demographic Diversity and Sustainable Development” at Intercontinental Hotel in the capital city.

Bangladesh, Bulgaria and Japan, together with UNFPA, are hosting the event that creates a platform to discuss the challenges and explore the opportunities of the world’s shifting demographics.