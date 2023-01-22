Bangladesh to get cooperation from Germany in soil quality monitoring

They also discussed issues including better life farming centre, implementation of Global Good Agricultural Practices (Global GAP) and extending support in exporting Bangladesh agricultural products.

Representatives of GAA and other businesses assured of extending cooperation in those issues and informed that they will take pilot programme on the issues in Bangladesh soon.

GAA chairperson Julia Harnal, managing director Alina Gumpert and Global GAP managing director Kristian Moeller were present, among others.

The Bangladesh delegation included additional agriculture secretary Md. Ruhul Amin Talukder and Bangladesh embassy in Berlin’s minister (commercial) Md. Saiful Islam.