Bangladesh to get cooperation from Germany in soil quality monitoring

They also discussed issues including better life farming centre, implementation of Global Good Agricultural Practices (Global GAP) and extending support in exporting Bangladesh agricultural products.
Representatives of GAA and other businesses assured of extending cooperation in those issues and informed that they will take pilot programme on the issues in Bangladesh soon.
GAA chairperson Julia Harnal, managing director Alina Gumpert and Global GAP managing director Kristian Moeller were present, among others.
The Bangladesh delegation included additional agriculture secretary Md. Ruhul Amin Talukder and Bangladesh embassy in Berlin’s minister (commercial) Md. Saiful Islam.
Later, agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque held a bilateral meeting with Canadian federal agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.
He extended gratitude and thanks to his counterpart for Canada’s recognition and cooperation to Bangladesh after the Liberation War.
During the meeting, they discussed about ongoing cooperation with Global Institute for Food Security of University of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Razzaque invited his Canadian counterpart to visit Bangladesh to join the inaugural ceremony of setting up Bangabandhu-Piere Trudo Centre in Dhaka on 22 February.
The Canadian agriculture minister said agriculture minister of Saskatchewan province will join the programme.
Marie-Claude Bibeau assured of continuing their cooperation to Bangladesh in creating opportunities for exporting Bangladesh agro products, investing in agricultural processing industry as well as overall economic development.