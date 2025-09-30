UN to support independent assessment on Bangladesh's LDC graduation readiness

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Rabab Fatima has announced that her office will support an independent readiness assessment for Bangladesh's graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status, following a formal request from the country’s interim government.

Fatima, who also serves as the UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States, made the announcement during a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the hotel he’s staying in New York on Monday.