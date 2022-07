Six more people died of Covid-19 in the country in last 24 hours till 8:00am taking the death toll from the virus to 29,223.

A total of 1,324 new Covid cases have been detected in the country after testing 11,126 samples in 880 labs, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Thursday.

The rate of detection was 11.89 per cent while the recovery rate stood at 96.28 per cent.