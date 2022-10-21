Project on the way to reactivate DEMU

Six billion taka was spent on buying Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains from China. The limited number of days they operated after that could not even cover the operational costs.

The DEMU trains went out of service only after seven years. Now the railway authority has started planning a new project to repai those DEMU trains.

However, many policymakers are still doubtful on issues like how long the trains be able to run after being repaired or if operating DEMU trains will cover the costs incurred.

A meeting was called with railway secretary Md Humayun Kabir in the chair Thursday morning. The railway authority made a ‘power point’ presentation on repairing the DEMU trains.

According to sources, the presentation highlighted repairing all the DEMU trains within December next year under short, mid and long term action plans.

20 sets of DEMU were brought from China in 2013. They went out of order, after running for seven years.

Recently at the initiative of the railway’s mechanical department, engineer Md Asaduzzaman, who worked at different contractor companies, repaired a DEMU train at Parbatipur locomotive workshop. Railway minister Md Nurul Islam inaugurated trial run of the train on last 9 October.