Repairing DEMU trains: May the success of our engineers continue

Bangladesh bought 20 units of diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains to facilitate short-distance travel in 2013. The modern DEMU trains got popular immediately. Even though the lifespan of the trains was projected to be 20 to 25 years, the DEMU trains became inoperative within a few years.

The project failed miserably and became a burden for the railway. The authorities draw huge flak for wasting public money by taking up the project without any feasibility studies. News media also ran reports on it. But now the rail authorities are being praised for taking initiative to repair the trains.