India to be asked to extradite Hasina once trial begins: Law Adviser

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul today said the interim government will ask India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina once the trial of mass killing begins.

He made the comment at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here this evening.

“Bangladesh has extradition treaty with India and as per the treaty, we can seek extradition of any convicted person, might be he/she is a former prime minister or anyone,” he said.