India to be asked to extradite Hasina once trial begins: Law Adviser
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul today said the interim government will ask India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina once the trial of mass killing begins.
He made the comment at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here this evening.
“Bangladesh has extradition treaty with India and as per the treaty, we can seek extradition of any convicted person, might be he/she is a former prime minister or anyone,” he said.
Asif Nazrul said the law ministry will soon inform the media about the steps the interim government has taken to ensure justice in mass killing and crimes against humanity carried out during the student-people revolution.
He said the government has already taken some steps and there are some visible progresses. An investigation team has been formed to this end and the work is underway for reconstitution of the court to start the trial soon.
“Once the trial begins, we will definitely seek extradition of Sheikh Hasina,” the law adviser said.