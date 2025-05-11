Community clinics to be renamed as rural health centres

The Health Sector Reform Commission has recommended renaming community clinics as ‘rural health centres'. The commission in its report also suggested changing the designation and roles of the field-level health workers, and proposed a clear definition and boundary for primary healthcare.

The commission has stated that the constitution should recognise primary healthcare as a right. The government will be legally obliged to provide free primary healthcare to all the citizens. The formulation of a new law has been proposed for that.

Members of the Health Sector Reform Commission submitted their reform report to the chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on 5 May. The report noted that numerous questions had been raised regarding the definition and jurisdiction of primary healthcare. And the commission has provided a clear definition of primary healthcare in context.

Overall, five different types of services will be covered under primary healthcare. First, information services by providing people with information on health, nutrition, and family planning. Second, health improvement services for child and maternal wellbeing, adolescent health, and the care and improvement of elderly health.