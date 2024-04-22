No worker recruitment despite demand for part-time jobs in South Korea

According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), state-run Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) sent 4,804 workers to South Korea last year and private recruitment agencies sent 192 workers.

Private manpower recruiting agency owners said there is a huge demand for workers in the agriculture sector in South Korea, and these are mostly part-time jobs. A worker can stay eight months and then return home for three months. After that, they can go again for another eight months. Employers will bear round-trip airfares. Workers’ salary will be more than Tk 150,000 and there is no requirement to learn the Korean language and technical knowledge.

The South Korean embassy in Dhaka, however, issues no visa with a viability of less than a year. As a result, the matter of sending workers on part-time jobs remains on hold.

Expatriates' welfare ministry additional secretary (employment) Khairul Alam told Prothom Alo the ministry is working on sending part-time workers and an inter-ministerial meeting will be held soon, and the next course of action will be decided after the meeting.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, chairperson of the Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Programme (OKUP) Shakirul Islam said that employment opportunities could be sought in Korea's agricultural sector. But the matter must be scrutinised well. The facilities for the workers must be ensured. It must also be ensured that the job market in Korea is not put at risk. And no worker should be treated.