US envoy Brent Neiman arrives in Dhaka

Responding to a question, Foreign Secretary Jashim said the government wants to move to a mutually beneficial relationship with everyone.

The people of Bangladesh have historically had an interest in international affairs, he added.

Throughout his trip, Assistant Secretary Lu will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to supporting "our partners’ economic growth and promoting stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

In Dhaka, Lu will join an interagency delegation for meetings with the Bangladeshi interim government.

The delegation, scheduled to arrive on Saturday, will include representatives from the US Department of the Treasury, USAID, and Office of the US Trade Representative.

The senior-level US delegation will discuss ways with the interim government to take forward the relations between the two countries in a changed political scenario.

Any visit by the US delegation is always important, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

US Deputy Under Secretary/Assistant Secretary for International Finance Brent Neiman will join the US delegation.

Neiman serves as the Deputy Under Secretary for International Finance at the U.S Department of the Treasury.

The foreign affairs adviser said they will discuss issues which are achievable and stressed that US visa policy will not affect the relations between the two countries.