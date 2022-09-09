Bangladesh ranks 129th in human development

The report shows that the current average life expectancy in Bangladesh is 72.4, which is higher than India (67.2) and Pakistan (66.1).

But in the 2020 HDI report, the average life expectancy for men and women in Bangladesh was 70.9 and 74.6 respectively. This year, the average life expectancy has gone down to 70.6 and 74.3 for men and women respectively.

The disparity in life expectancy and education will hinder Bangladesh’s progress, fears UNDP Bangladesh economist Nazneen Ahmed.

“Bangladesh’s progress is an optimistic sign. The report shows that globally HDI has declined. The global human development has been pushed back by six years. During this period Bangladesh has progressed. But a big reason why Bangladesh has progressed is the increase in national income. If discrimination keeps growing, then sustaining this growth won’t be possible,” Nazneen told Prothom Alo.