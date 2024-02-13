SSC exam centre cancelled as fighting continues in Myanmar

Intermittent gunshots inside Myanamar continued to rattle the citizens of Bangladesh on Monday in the border districts of Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar.

The authorities shifted the SSC examination centre of Ghumdhum High School in Naikhongchari border of Bandarban to two government primary schools three kilometers away due to security risks caused by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Sreegyan Tanchangya, judge of Cox's Bazar senior judicial magistrate court granted a three-day remand for 22 out of 23 armed Rohingyas.

Locals and public representatives detained the Rohingyas on 6 February as they entered Bangladesh through Rahmater Beel border. The locals handed them over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members.