SSC exam centre cancelled as fighting continues in Myanmar
Intermittent gunshots inside Myanamar continued to rattle the citizens of Bangladesh on Monday in the border districts of Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar.
The authorities shifted the SSC examination centre of Ghumdhum High School in Naikhongchari border of Bandarban to two government primary schools three kilometers away due to security risks caused by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.
Meanwhile, Sreegyan Tanchangya, judge of Cox's Bazar senior judicial magistrate court granted a three-day remand for 22 out of 23 armed Rohingyas.
Locals and public representatives detained the Rohingyas on 6 February as they entered Bangladesh through Rahmater Beel border. The locals handed them over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members.
BGB member were seen patrolling on speed boats in the Naf river to dispel any attempt of Rohingyas to enter Bangladesh. Chattogram divisional commission Md Tofail Islam and Chattogram range police deputy inspector general (DIG) Nure Alam Mina visited the Ghumdhum border area yesterday.
While speaking with journalists, DIG Nure Alam said no Rohingys sans the arrested 23 entered Bangladesh. The case filed over the infiltration is being investigated with top priority.
A fierce clash has been going on between Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) and insurgent Arakan Army since 2 February.
More to follow…