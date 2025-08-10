Political parties oppose direct voting for reserved women’s seats in parliament

In the party-nomination-based reserved seat system, women Members of Parliament (MPs) do not have their own constituencies. As a result, there is no direct connection between the MPs in reserved seats and the voters. In such a situation, women’s rights activists have long been demanding direct elections in reserved seats to ensure the political empowerment and accountability of these MPs.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year in a mass uprising, discussions on various reforms in the state have brought the issue of direct elections for women’s reserved seats into sharp focus. However, the political parties have not reached an agreement on the matter. Several parties have also raised objections to direct elections for women’s seats.

The Constitutional Reform Commission and the Electoral Reform Commission had separate proposals on the issue of women’s reserved seats. Both commissions proposed increasing the number of reserved women’s seats to 100 and holding direct elections. The Constitutional Reform Commission suggested that MPs for these 100 designated constituencies would be directly elected through contests among women candidates only.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Reform Commission proposed a “rotating system” for direct voting in the 100 reserved seats. According to their proposal, there would be 400 single-member regional constituencies in Parliament, of which 100 would be reserved for women.