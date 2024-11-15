Two ex-ministers hindered most in organising ‘Bay of Bengal Conversation’: Zillur Rahman

Bay of Bengal Conversation-2024, the third edition of the conference, is set to begin in Dhaka Saturday under the theme “A Fractured World”.

Interim government’s chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will inaugurate the conference this time.

Recalling the hindrances, Zillur Rahman said the conference’s local sponsors and businesspersons were taken to the headquarters of an intelligence agency.

Zillur further said the then information minister Hasan Mahmud and state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam behaved with the sponsors in such a way over the phone that the businesspersons, who were long time acquaintances of Zillur Rahman, started avoiding him. He did not even get any partner in the second edition of the Bay of Bengal Conversation.

Many did not want to give him money using bank cheques due to the obstructions of the two ministers, while some gave him cash support while travelling on the road out of fear.

He informed the media conference that many of his colleagues were also harassed in different ways.

Zillur said various Bangladesh missions abroad would make phone calls to dissuade the guests from attending the conference.