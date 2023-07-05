PM Hasina lauds armed forces for standing by people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said members of the armed forces always stand by the people at home and abroad alongside discharging their professional duties.

"Each of our forces always stands by the people alongside protecting the country's independence and sovereignty," she said, addressing the 48th founding anniversary programme of the President Guard Regiment (PGR), as the chief guest, at its headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment.

The members of the forces not only stand by and serve the people at home but also in the peace keeping missions abroad apart from performing their duties with professionalism and dedication.

"Due to their humanitarian gesture, they get honour from the general people. I feel very proud when the heads of the state and the government praise Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their contribution to their countries," she said.

The Prime Minister extended her sincere greetings and congratulations to all members of the guards' family on the occasion of its founding anniversary of the regiment.

Sheikh Hasina said as the head of the government, she witnessed the PGR very closely and she is impressed by their work, responsibility and devotion.

She said she knew that the regiment personnel always do their duty sincerely with professionalism, loyalty and discipline.