Bangladesh

Humanitarian assistance package from Bangladesh reaches Syria

Prothom Alo English Desk
Nahida Sobhan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Syria with residence in Amman and the deputy minister of local administration and environment of Syria, Moutaz Douaji were present at the airport to receive the packageCourtesy

A humanitarian assistance package for the people of Syria from the government of Bangladesh, under the direction of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has arrived at Damascus in Syria today.

Bangladesh, as part of its commitment to global peace, sent the humanitarian assistance by a special flight of Bangladesh Air Force to disaster-afflicted community and to express solidarity with the earthquake-affected people of Syria.

Nahida Sobhan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Syria with residence in Amman and the deputy minister of local administration and environment of Syria, Moutaz Douaji were present at the airport to receive the package.

The relief goods were later handed over to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) for distribution among the victims of earthquake in Syria.

