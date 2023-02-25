UN objects to criminalisation of dissent

The law minister claimed that the government had already adopted some measures and that was why the misuse of the Digital Security Act, as well as harassment, had been halted.

Prothom Alo had contacted OHCHR several times to know about what the recommendations contained. Finally on Wednesday, the high commissioner's spokesperson Jeremy Lawrence replied by email, saying that the OHCHR's technical suggestions revolved around three core areas. He said they were unable to provide the precise details at this stage, but could share a general overview.

One of the three areas of which OHCHR mentioned was criminalising legitimate forms of dissent, with harsh punishments. For example, Section 28 of the Digital Security Act suggests, "anyone who publishes information that hurts religious values or sentiments" will be considered to have committed a crime.

Section 28 speaks about the 'Publication, Broadcast, etc. of such information in any website or in any electronic format that hampers the religious sentiment or values," and includes three clauses in this regard.

(1) If any person or group intentionally or knowingly with the aim of hurting religious sentiments or values or with the intention to provoke publish or broadcast anything by means of any website or any electronic format which hurts religious sentiment or values then such activity of that person will be considered an offence.

(2) If any person commits an offence under sub section (1), the person will be sentenced to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 7 (seven) years or fine not exceeding 10 (ten) lac or both.

(3) If any person commits the offence mentioned in sub-section (1) second time or repeatedly, he will be punished with imprisonment not exceeding 10 (ten) years or fine not exceeding 20 (twenty) lac taka or both.