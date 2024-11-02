Ex-commissioner Zahurul took govt vehicles for wife, children

ACC sources said Zahurul Haque was initially allocated a vehicle for official use. In April 2021, he took another vehicle, along with a driver, for full-time family use. His wife and son would regularly travel to their workplaces by the extra vehicle.

Confirming the information, its driver, Saddam Hossain, told Prothom Alo, “I’ve been driving the vehicle for three and a half years. Sir’s wife and son use it to commute to and from their offices. Sir told me that he will keep it for another month.”

On the condition of anonymity, some senior ACC officials said the ACC is going through such an acute vehicle crisis that even deputy directors often share vehicles with others. Despite this, a commissioner has been using a vehicle for personal purposes for nearly three and a half years. It is ironic that the same commission sues others for using official vehicles on personal purposes.