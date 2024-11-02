ACC
Ex-commissioner Zahurul took govt vehicles for wife, children
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) files cases against different individuals for misusing government vehicles for personal purposes.
But a former ACC commissioner himself used a government vehicle with a driver for his wife and children. According to ACC sources, he got the vehicle allocated three and a half years ago, going against rules.
On Tuesday, ACC chairman Moinuddin Abdullah, along with commissioner (investigation) Zahurul Haque and commissioner (inquiry) Asia Khatun, resigned from their positions. However, Zahurul Haque has yet to return the government vehicle, rather expressing intention to keep it for another month, along with the driver.
ACC sources said Zahurul Haque was initially allocated a vehicle for official use. In April 2021, he took another vehicle, along with a driver, for full-time family use. His wife and son would regularly travel to their workplaces by the extra vehicle.
Confirming the information, its driver, Saddam Hossain, told Prothom Alo, “I’ve been driving the vehicle for three and a half years. Sir’s wife and son use it to commute to and from their offices. Sir told me that he will keep it for another month.”
On the condition of anonymity, some senior ACC officials said the ACC is going through such an acute vehicle crisis that even deputy directors often share vehicles with others. Despite this, a commissioner has been using a vehicle for personal purposes for nearly three and a half years. It is ironic that the same commission sues others for using official vehicles on personal purposes.
According to ACC sources, Zahurul Haque was requested to return the vehicle following his resignation but he denied and passed a type of threat to the officials concerned. The ex-commissioner later informed ACC officials verbally of his intention to keep the vehicle for another month, while the latter agreed.
The incident raises questions as the ACC takes legal action for similar offenses. Last year, the commission filed cases against two officials of state-run Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) for using government vehicles for personal purposes and causing financial losses to the government.
The private secretary of former commissioner Zahurul Haque had submitted the application seeking a vehicle along with a driver.
He mentioned that Zahurul Haque, who resides in a government bungalow in the capital’s Dhanmondi area, is requesting for an additional vehicle along with a driver. He would pay the government fees associated with the vehicle’s use, while there are arrangements in his residence to accommodate the driver.
Later, the ACC headquarters issued a letter, allocating a vehicle for him. It was noted that as per desire of commissioner Zahurul Haque, the vehicle (Dhaka Metro-Ga 42-7630), along with driver Saddam Hossain, is being permitted for full-time use.
In this regard, ACC deputy director (administration) Sameer Biswas told Prothom Alo, “An official will be entitled to one vehicle for official use, as per the institution’s regulations. But there is no scope to allocate a vehicle for personal purposes.”
When asked about the vehicle of Zahurul Haque, Sameer Biswas referred the query to the transport department as it handles these issues.
This correspondent attempted to reach ACC director Abdul Awal, who issued the allocation letter, but failed. He did not respond to calls or messages. The same happened in attempts to reach former commissioner Zahurul Haque.