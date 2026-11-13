PM returns home from Turkiye after attending COP31

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman returned home Friday morning after concluding his three-day official visit to Turkiye, where he attended the COP31 World Leaders’ Summit and held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders.

“A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 5:40 am,” said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

The flight left Istanbul airport around 8:00 pm Istanbul time on Thursday. The prime minister had earlier flown to Istanbul from Antalya, landing at Istanbul Airport at 6:30 pm.

The premier departed Antalya at 4:30 pm, where Ambassador Subutay Yuksel, a senior official of Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saw him off at the airport.