PM returns home from Turkiye after attending COP31
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman returned home Friday morning after concluding his three-day official visit to Turkiye, where he attended the COP31 World Leaders’ Summit and held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders.
“A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 5:40 am,” said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
The flight left Istanbul airport around 8:00 pm Istanbul time on Thursday. The prime minister had earlier flown to Istanbul from Antalya, landing at Istanbul Airport at 6:30 pm.
The premier departed Antalya at 4:30 pm, where Ambassador Subutay Yuksel, a senior official of Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saw him off at the airport.
Planning and Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni, Dhaka North City BNP Member Secretary SM Jahangir Hossain, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani and PM's principal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar welcomed him at the airport.
The prime minister arrived in Antalya on 10 November on a three-day visit to attend COP31 World Leaders' Summit. On Thursday, he addressed the High-Level Segment of COP31, outlining five urgent actions to address the needs of climate-vulnerable countries.
On the sidelines of the summit, he held bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UK Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband.
The prime minister also paid courtesy calls on the presidents of Brazil, the Maldives, Iran, Syria and Somalia, and the prime ministers of Moldova, Pakistan and Kuwait. He also met the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Mayor of London and representatives of international organisations.
In his meeting with Erdogan, discussions covered political relations, mutual cooperation and international issues, including Bangladesh’s possible role in promoting peace in the Muslim world. The prime minister highlighted Bangladesh’s long experience and contribution to UN peacekeeping.
With Albanese, he sought Australia’s cooperation in expanding investment in Bangladesh and in ensuring the safe repatriation of Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar.
In talks with Han Zheng, the two sides discussed strengthening political and economic relations, with emphasis on Chinese investment in energy, heavy industries, infrastructure and employment generation.
Meeting Miliband, the prime minister sought greater British diplomatic engagement to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar. They also discussed Bangladesh’s climate adaptation efforts, migration and ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties.
With Mirziyoyev, Tarique Rahman discussed establishing direct air connectivity, easing visa procedures and expanding bilateral cooperation. The Uzbek president invited him to visit Uzbekistan, and the prime minister expressed hope of making the visit in the new year.
The leaders congratulated him on Bangladesh’s democratic transition and his electoral mandate and expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa sought Bangladesh’s cooperation in reconstruction, investment, skilled manpower and employment.
Talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif covered regional stability, the Middle East situation and issues of mutual interest, while discussions with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah focused on longstanding friendly relations and stronger investment and economic partnerships.
Overall, the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, addressing climate change, enhancing diplomatic cooperation and finding a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.
Meanwhile, Zubaida Rahman attended a side event on zero-waste management, where she highlighted the government’s policy initiatives to turn waste into resources and energy and stressed the need for technical cooperation.
The prime minister and Zubaida also attended a dinner hosted by President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan in honour of the world leaders attending COP31. Zubaida also attended a luncheon hosted by Emine Erdogan in Antalya for spouses of heads of state and government and other distinguished guests.