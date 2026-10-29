Climate financing falls far short of needs

A water pump powered by solar energy serves a slum in Amlapara, Sirajganj town. Since the pump was installed two years ago, residents have faced somewhat less difficulty in accessing water. On a midday in June, several women, including Maksuda Begum and Rahela Khatun, spoke about their experiences there. Rahela said, “Previously, water from the municipal supply line came twice a day. We had to stand in a queue for it. There was no guarantee when it would arrive. Now, we can get water whenever we want.”

The pump was installed through a local NGO initiative funded by a climate fund. However, one pump is far from enough to meet the growing demand. According to locals and municipal officials, there are around 30 slums in the town, but no other slum has a similar facility. In other words, climate financing falls far short of what is needed.

For those who move to towns after losing their homes to floods and river erosion, access to safe drinking water, housing and sanitation remains extremely limited. The experience with the pump in Amlapara shows that even a small project with modest funding can bring significant changes to people's lives. At the same time, a look at the other slums in the town reveals just how limited the available funding is.

Bangladesh's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) estimates that nearly US$230 billion (approximately Tk 28.52 trillion) will be required by 2050. However, the climate-related allocation for 25 ministries and divisions in the 2026–27 fiscal year stands at Tk 517.46 billion. Of this, the Climate Change Trust Fund, which is financed by the government itself, has received only Tk 1 billion. A large portion of international public climate finance also comes in the form of loans. Despite the increase in funding, the question remains whether it is reaching the people most at risk.