Three priorities in PM Hasina’s Brussels trip

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all set to embark on a state trip to Brussels in Belgium to join the very first gathering of the European Union's (EU) Global Gateway Forum.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed the prime minister's tour plan to the media last week.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Brussels revealed that there would be three priorities during her trip to Brussels -- joining the global gateway fund through an agreement involving €390 million in loan and grant, discussing the roadmap of future relationship with the EU, and meeting leaders of several EU nations.