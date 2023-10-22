Three priorities in PM Hasina’s Brussels trip

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all set to embark on a state trip to Brussels in Belgium to join the very first gathering of the European Union's (EU) Global Gateway Forum.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed the prime minister's tour plan to the media last week.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Brussels revealed that there would be three priorities during her trip to Brussels -- joining the global gateway fund through an agreement involving €390 million in loan and grant, discussing the roadmap of future relationship with the EU, and meeting leaders of several EU nations.
The trip has political significance ahead of the next parliamentary polls as it comes after the prime minister's visit to New York and Washington in the United States (US). The EU, alongside the US, has repeatedly called for a free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the European Parliament adopted a resolution last month expressing concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Bangladesh and reiterating its call to ensure a conducive environment for a free, fair, and inclusive poll in 2024.
Her Brussels trip is very significant as she, at the sideline of the forum, would clarify her government's stance on holding a fair election, ensuring good governance, and human rights before the European leaders.
€350 million loan, €40 million grant
The first meeting of the Global Gateway Forum will take place under the theme "Stronger Together through Sustainable Investment."
Over 40 high-level government representatives from the EU and partner countries, as well as representatives from financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the private sector, civil society, and international organisations, will join the meeting.
Also, heads of 20 countries, including Bangladesh, Senegal, and Moldova, will join the meeting on invitation.
According to the European Commission, the EU and EU member states will mobilise infrastructure development investments of up to €300 billion in the years 2021-2027. It includes up to €135 billion worth of investments made possible by the EU and €145 billion in planned investment volumes by European financial and development finance institutions, complemented by grant financing.
Global Gateway is the European strategy to boost smart, clean, and secure connections in the digital, energy, and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education, and research systems across the world.
In the opening session on 25 October, state leaders will hold a series of discussions with a focus on the green energy transition and green hydrogen, education and research, critical raw materials, and transport corridors.
EU has always been stressing gradual improvement in upholding fundamental human rights. Hence, it will remain a vital issue in the next phase of the bilateral relationship.
On the following day, the leaders will discuss further on health product manufacturing and digital infrastructure, with European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell addressing the closing plenary session.
Foreign ministry officials revealed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to address the opening session. Diplomatic sources said there might be an announcement regarding the implementation of some 89 projects under the Global Gateway Forum following discussions among the state leaders.
The EU is laying emphasis on producing green energy in Bangladesh. Hence, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is going to lend €350 million in loans and €40 million in grants to Bangladesh to gear up the production of solar and wind power. In this regard, a deal is scheduled to be signed at the forum.
Transition in bilateral relationship
This is going to be the first-ever programme of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the European Union and the European Commission. Earlier, she visited Brussels in 2010 and 2018 to join meetings of some other forums.
According to diplomatic sources, the transition in the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the EU will get priority during Sheikh Hasina's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They are expected to discuss the possible transition of the relationship from the stage of development cooperation to strategic cooperation.
Human rights is a crucial issue in the context of cooperation or partnership with the EU. When asked about the issue, an official told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that the EU has always been stressing gradual improvement in upholding fundamental human rights. Hence, it will remain a vital issue in the next phase of the bilateral relationship.
Meeting with European leaders
Experts believe the prime minister's Brussels trip is very significant as she, at the sideline of the forum, would clarify her government's stance on holding a fair election, ensuring good governance, and human rights before the European leaders.
Besides, Bangladesh will be required to comply with certain conditions to get the current privilege of the generalised system of preferences (GSP) extended even after graduation from the group of least developed countries. The conditions include democracy, good governance, and a fair election.
Diplomatic sources said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will try to present her government's stance on the election and other pressing issues before the European leaders, taking advantage of the forum.