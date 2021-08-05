3.2 million jabs to be given on Saturday

The countrywide mass vaccination programme up to the union level is starting from next Saturday. The government has set a target to administer 3.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine on the first day. The health workers have been trained for the purpose.

The number of vaccination centres to be set up and the location of the centres has been fixed. Directives have already been given at the field level in this regard.

An online meeting was held from 4.00pm to 6.00pm on Wednesday regarding the preparations for the vaccination programme.