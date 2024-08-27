Hasanul Haq Inu and Rashed Khan Menon placed on remand

The court has approved seven days of remand for the interrogation of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haq Inu, who was arrested in the murder case of businessman Abdul Wadud, registered with capital’s New Market police station.

Apart from this, the court has approved six more days of remand for questioning of Bangladesh Workers Party president and former parliament member Rashed Khan Menon in the murder case of garments worker Rubel, filed with capital’s Adabar police station.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka ordered this in two separate cases today, Tuesday.