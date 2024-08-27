Hasanul Haq Inu and Rashed Khan Menon placed on remand
The court has approved seven days of remand for the interrogation of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haq Inu, who was arrested in the murder case of businessman Abdul Wadud, registered with capital’s New Market police station.
Apart from this, the court has approved six more days of remand for questioning of Bangladesh Workers Party president and former parliament member Rashed Khan Menon in the murder case of garments worker Rubel, filed with capital’s Adabar police station.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka ordered this in two separate cases today, Tuesday.
Sources related to the police force and the court said that Hasanul Haq Inu, arrested in the murder case of businessman Abdul Wadud, was presented before the court and it was appealed to put him on remand for ten days.
It was mentioned in the appeal that there is information of Hasanul Haq Inu being involved in the murder case of businessman Abdul Wadud. It is necessary to interrogate him on remand for ten days for details of the incident. However, Inu’s lawyer opposed the remand plea and sought his bail.
After hearing both the plaintiff and the defendant sides, the court approved four days of remand for Hasanul Haq Inu. Police stated that Hasanul Haq Inu was arrested from Uttara in the capital on Monday afternoon. Later, he was taken to the Detective Branch (DB) of police office on Minto Road.
JSD is one of the partners of the 14-party alliance led by Awami League. In the last 12th parliamentary elections, Inu contested from a seat in Kushtia as a candidate of the 14-party alliance and lost to a rebel candidate of the Awami League.
Rashed Khan Menon remanded again
The court has also approved six days of remand again for questioning of Bangladesh Workers Party president and former parliament member Rashed Khan Menon in the murder case of garments worker Rubel, filed with capital’s Adabar police station.
Earlier, Menon was put on four days of remand in the murder case of businessman Abdul Wadud filed with capital’s New Market police station. Following the four days of remand, he was produced in the court today, Tuesday and ten more days of remand was appealed by showing him arrested under garments worker Rubel’s murder case filed with Adabar police station.
Police in plain clothes arrested Rashed Khan Menon from his residence in Gulshan last Thursday afternoon. Later in the night, he was shown arrested in the murder case of businessman Abdul Wadud filed with New Market police station.
Menon has recently been accused in several cases in connection to the deaths occurring during clashes between protesters and the law enforcement agencies during the movement of ‘Students Against Discrimination’.