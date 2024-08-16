UN willing to support interim govt: Spokesperson

The United Nations has reiterated its interest to support the interim government as well as the people of Bangladesh as needed.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary general, expressed the interest while responding to a query at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday.

A journalist drew his attention to what he said renewed protests and violence in Bangladesh and noted that the violence this time were perpetrated by the student protesters at attempts to commemorate the death of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He asked if the secretary general had any comments on these protests.