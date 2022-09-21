Bangladesh's foreign debt liability swells as price of dollar shoots up

Bangladesh foreign debt liability has increased as the price of dollars has shot up due to high import cost in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.

The government borrowed Tk 25.73 billion from the international lending agencies to construct Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River to connect Dhaka with the northern region of the country. It was supposed to pay Tk 30.93 billion in 40 years.

The government has paid Tk 33.71 billion till June this year. Although Tk three billion more has been paid, the installments of payment have to be continued till 2033.

Nearly double amount has to be paid as the loan was taken in dollars. The value of Taka has decreased over 150 per cent in the last three decades. The volume of payment is increasing due to the deprecation of Taka.