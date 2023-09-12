91pc Bangladeshis say it's important to live in a democratically governed country

An overwhelming 91 per cent of people in Bangladesh say it is important for them to live in a country that is democratically governed while 63 per cent of Bangladeshis believe the rise of China will have a positive impact on their economy, according to a survey of Open Society Foundation.

US-based Open Society Foundation released the survey tilted “Open Society Barometer: Can Democracy Deliver?” on Monday.

Between May and July, Open Society Foundation team and partners surveyed over 36,000 respondents in a representative group of 30 countries, including Bangladesh, around the world and these countries have a combined population of over 5.5 billion people.