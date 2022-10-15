US congressmen table resolution to declare Pakistan atrocities in 1971 ‘genocide’

Two US congressmen introduced a resolution to declare Pakistan Army action against Bengalis and Hindus during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 as "genocide" and "crime against humanity".

US Congressman Steve Chabot, along with congressman Ro Khanna of Indian origin introduced the resolution in the US House of Representatives on Friday. Chabot said the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 must not be forgotten, reported UNB.

"With help from my Hindu constituents in Ohio’s First District, Rep Ro Khanna and I introduced legislation to recognise that the mass atrocities committed against Bengalis and Hindus in particular, were indeed genocide," he said.