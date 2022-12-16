Minister’s remarks proves such incident happened with backing of govt: Khasru

Wednesday’s incident involving the US Ambassador in Bangladesh, Peter Haas, has brought into question the security of the diplomatic corps in Bangladesh, said opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Peter Haas went to meet with the family of an enforced disappearance victim in Shaheenbagh in the capital city.

Talking to newspersons at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Thursday, Khasru also accused the government of trying to intimidate foreign diplomats “like it has the country’s people,” to prolong power.