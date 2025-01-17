Climate funds spent on park in Khulna

After being switched seven times, the park has finally been given a name. Following a series of dramatic events that continued for almost seven years it was finally given the name ‘Khulna Riverview Park’ on 24 December.

Before that the name of the park was changed from Khulna DC Park to Muktijoddha Palli to Bangabandhu Ecopark to Sheikh Russel Ecopark to District Administration Park and to Khulna Ecopark. The Khulna district administration and the forest department tried all these basically in the efforts of claiming ownership for the park.

Prothom Alo’s investigation found out that the district administration tried different tactics to take control of this park in Khulna. Whenever the need arose they thwarted their opponents scaring them in the name of ‘Bangabandhu’. They also brought allocation from the climate funds by adding the word ‘Ecopark’ to the name.

In the meantime, the forest department took the park under their control by taking up another project. The project had a deadline till June of last year. However, the district administration had already inaugurated the park before that on 25 December 2023. Without informing the forest department, they organised a grand opening ceremony also.

Former project director Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain told Prothom Alo that the forest department was not given any information about the inauguration of the park. They were just told that the divisional commissioner and the police commissioner would visit the park.