Climate change: Deer almost disappear from Nijhum Dwip

Prothom Alo investigations reveal that there were blunders from the very start regarding the deer. The deer were released here in a most unscientific manner, with no consideration of the environment. Along with deer, there should be tigers, monkeys, crocodiles and other animals in a mangrove forest. If not, the food cycle and the overall ecological balance get disrupted. That is exactly what happened with the deer released in the manmade 'Sundarban' of Nijhum Dwip. The administration did not think of the rules of nature and so the inevitable occurred. Deer began to multiply at an abnormal rate and then began to decrease at an abnormal rate too.

The government had also adopted at contradictory policy, declaring Nijhum Dwip to be a national park and also arranging human settlements there. This was disastrous for the deer. Every time a government came to power, it would appease its supporters by bringing them to Nijhum Dwip and handing over land. These people took up all sort of activities on the island as they pleased, destroying the habitat for the deer.

Investigations further revealed that due to the ecological imbalance, wild dogs and jackals began to increase in number on the island and these would prey on baby deer. Thousands of deer were also killed in high tide, cyclones and tidal surges. There was also a lack of pure drinking water for the deer due to rising salinity. Then at one point of time the local people and tourists began hunting deer too.