Sandwip farmers defeated by heat, salinity, drought

The popular sweet potatoes of Sandwip was highlighted in parliament by then-local lawmaker M Obaidul Haque in 1974. Speaking about the country’s food stock, at one stage late Obaidul Haque told the parliament, “My Sandwip has a food stock for six months under its soil.”

Elderly farmers from Sandwip said Obaidul Haque somehow became known as the ‘potato minister’ after that speech. Yet he was right because farmers cultivated sweet potatoes in village after village in Sandwip at that time.

Two decades ago, the smell of roasted sweet potatoes spread from fireplaces at kitchens after lunch across the island. But, sweet potatoes are no longer found there. Rajshail aman paddy is cultivated for Srabon to Kartik months of the Bengali calendar while lands remain barren across Sandwip for the remaining eight months of the year. There is no sign of crops. Winter crops like lentils, sesame, flax, chilli, potato, watermelon and musk melon have vanished from this island while summer crops do not exist much either.

This year, rajashail paddy has been cultivated on at least 50,000 acres of land while vegetables might grow on 3,400 acres only during summer. As per the information of the upazila agriculture officer, it is evident that at least 97 per cent of total arable lands lie uncultivated during summer.