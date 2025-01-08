Who would encourage farmers to return to the cropland?

Sandwip island is like a country within a country. Just as the vegetables for the residents of Singapore and Brunei come from Malaysia, it comes from Jashore and Narsingdi for the people in Sanwip. This is because vegetable cultivation has almost stopped in Sandwip.

The amount of vegetables coming to the island through the Sandwip channel indicates how vulnerable the agricultural situation is in the area.

According to Prothom Alo investigations and the two main warehouses of Sandwip, at least 90 tonnes of vegetables come to Sandwip every day. That means around 33,000 tonnes of vegetables are brought to this fertile island every year from outside.

According to the upazila agricultural department, the total vegetable production in the island was 60,101 tonnes in 2023-24.

Before starting any debate as to whether the information was accurate or not, let’s consider if such a huge amount of vegetables can be produced from just 7 per cent of the farmlands in the island, what would happen if 50 per cent of the agricultural lands in the upazila could be cultivated?

The Sandwip farmers could make profit producing millions of tonnes of vegetables.